Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 26: KJo gets us nostalgic with UNSEEN BTS moments from his '1st film as director' ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol: 'Dosti that turns...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is marking a milestone as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrates its 26th anniversary! To commemorate the occasion, he shared a heartwarming old video brimming with behind-the-scenes moments featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The nostalgic clip is sure to take fans on a trip down memory lane. In his heartfelt post, Karan reflected on the journey of his '1st film as director', sharing how this iconic film shaped his career and the magic it continues to hold for audiences.

Today, on October 16, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a delightful video packed with behind-the-scenes clips from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, celebrating its 26th anniversary. Featuring the young and vibrant cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Anupam Kher, the nostalgic footage will surely tug at your heartstrings.

Along with the beautiful video, Karan penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about those unforgettable times. He gave a shout-out to the ‘best cast and crew’, reflecting on the era of "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink head bands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!”

He expressed his gratitude for his directorial debut and added, “To my first film as a director. To the best cast & crew on set. To taking that feeling of day one and keeping it alive....26 years later!”

Advertisement

Fans flooded the comment section with nostalgic reflections on the film, sharing cherished memories. One user reminisced, “From ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ to ‘Mera pehla pyaar adhura reh gaya Rifat-Bi,’ we all grew up with this!” Another chimed in, “Laut aao, KJo and SRK—the iconic duo!” A plea for a reunion echoed: “@karanjohar, bring them back!”

Others celebrated the film's charm, with one comment reading, “Amazing pics and movie! Such a great start! You look so cute, @karanjohar!” Many fans hailed it as one of Bollywood's finest, with comments like, “One of the best movies in Bollywood to date,” and “So many beautiful memories attached to watching this movie.”

As the anniversary rolled around, one user sweetly noted, “Happy anniversary to the movie that raised an entire generation,” while another simply stated, “Best iconic movie!”

The lasting appeal of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lies in its captivating storyline and the undeniable chemistry among the lead actors, complemented by a skilled supporting cast featuring Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

Advertisement

This film soared to immense success, both at the box office and with its music. Karan Johar’s directorial debut not only received critical praise but also left a significant imprint on the cultural landscape of the '90s, establishing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as an everlasting love story.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted that someone needs to be ‘pagal’ to portray Aman’s character in SRK-Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai