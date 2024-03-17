Kunal Kemmu recalls being scared to put out Madgaon Express script; shares THIS on box office success

Popular actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his directorial debut. A few weeks ago, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the exciting news that his first directorial, a film titled Madgaon Express, will be released in theaters in March 2024 and also unveiled the first looks of the film. Ahead of the film's release, Kunal shared the reason why he was scared to put out the script of Madgaon Express and also compared surviving in the film industry with walking on eggshells.

Kunal Kemmu on being scared to put out Madgaon Express script

During a promotional interview with producer Farhan Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu revealed how he was scared to put out the script for his upcoming movie Madgaon Express while adding that the story stemmed from his liking for Dil Chahta Hai.

Kemmu said, “As an artiste, I am somebody who was an actor, loved writing, and ended up being a director. Farhan has been that person way before me with no fear of being judged and that is what I love the most. Within this industry you are very scared, you walk on eggshells. I was scared to put out the script for Madgaon Express because I didn’t want them to feel like I was an actor who was not getting the work he wanted to do so now I want to branch out and do this.”

Kunal Kemmu on box office success

During the same interview, the actor-director shared his valuable opinion on how box office records can measure a film's success.

“I have been a part of films that have gotten a lot of love but there have also been films that didn’t do well at the box office and it changed my perspective of at least being an actor then. In our case, you don’t get the opportunity to make that film again or do the work you want to do," he said.

Kunal further added that while turning director, he was very aware and involved in the fact that if he has been given a certain amount of budget, he wants to try and come under it. "I don’t want this film to be one of those ‘that was nice, but the timing was wrong’ movies. Because your next chance is dependent on that," he shared.

Kunal also shared that he is still trying to reach a place where he can feel settled. "I take it seriously for not just my creative satisfaction, but I want everybody who is putting money there to also feel it was worth the fun," he concluded.

Meanwhile, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

