KWK 8: Khushi Kapoor recalls first hate comment at 11; says dad Boney Kapoor cried post watching The Archies
Khushi Kapoor recalls receiving her first hate comment at the tender age of 11. Additionally, she shared that she is the favorire child of Boney Kapoor, and he was moved to tears after watching The Archies.
In the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, which aired on Thursday, the spotlight was on the stunning Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The episode unfolded with a mix of intriguing conversations, shared anecdotes, and playful banter, offering viewers a glimpse into various aspects of the sisters' lives. Khushi, during the candid discussion, disclosed her early encounter with online trolling, recounting how it began at the tender age of 11.
Additionally, she shared a touching moment related to her debut film, The Archies, revealing that their father, Boney Kapoor, was deeply moved, crying for three consecutive days after watching the movie.
Khushi Kapoor discloses experiencing online trolling from an early age
In their conversation, host Karan Johar broached the subject of online trolling and inquired if Khushi Kapoor monitors negative comments about herself and how it affects her. In response, the young actress shared that she attempts to avoid reading such comments but acknowledges the temptation to see what people are saying about her. She recounted that the first hate comment she read about herself was when she was just eleven or twelve years old.
Khushi further expressed that with time, as you consistently encounter such negativity, you come to understand that it doesn't stem from anything concrete; instead, it's individuals projecting their own insecurities onto you.
Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's favorite among his children
The actress went on to disclose that she holds the title of being her dad, Boney Kapoor's, favorite among his four children—Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and herself. She shared a touching moment when her father got emotional and teared up after watching her debut film, The Archies, for the first time, and this emotional state persisted for three days. In expressing his pride, he sent her random messages, conveying sentiments like, "You are just so good, beta." The actress found these messages very cute and sweet.
Following this revelation, KJo directed a question to Janhvi Kapoor, inquiring if Boney expressed similar validation when her debut film Dhadak was released. In response, the actress affirmed that he did cry and everything, but there was an indescribable difference when he did so for Khushi. She also reminisced about their childhood days when Boney would return from work in the middle of the day and play with Khushi, declaring, "Now I am recharged, Now I'll go back to work," leaving Janhvi humorously pointing out her presence with a playful, "Hi, I'm also here."
ALSO READ: KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor recalls Khushi comforting her following news of Sridevi's passing; 'She stopped crying'
Star
Taylor Swift
NET Worth: ~ 4.41 MN USD (RS 37 cr)
1. Travis publicly pursued Taylor As he disclosed to the audience of his podcast, New Heights, Travis Kelce openly courted Taylor Swift. He revealed that during the pop star's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, he tried unsuccessfully to offer her his phone number. "It was disappointing that she doesn't ta...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more