KWK 8: Khushi Kapoor recalls first hate comment at 11; says dad Boney Kapoor cried post watching The Archies

In the most recent episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, which aired on Thursday, the spotlight was on the stunning Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The episode unfolded with a mix of intriguing conversations, shared anecdotes, and playful banter, offering viewers a glimpse into various aspects of the sisters' lives. Khushi, during the candid discussion, disclosed her early encounter with online trolling, recounting how it began at the tender age of 11.

Additionally, she shared a touching moment related to her debut film, The Archies, revealing that their father, Boney Kapoor, was deeply moved, crying for three consecutive days after watching the movie.

Khushi Kapoor discloses experiencing online trolling from an early age

In their conversation, host Karan Johar broached the subject of online trolling and inquired if Khushi Kapoor monitors negative comments about herself and how it affects her. In response, the young actress shared that she attempts to avoid reading such comments but acknowledges the temptation to see what people are saying about her. She recounted that the first hate comment she read about herself was when she was just eleven or twelve years old.

Khushi further expressed that with time, as you consistently encounter such negativity, you come to understand that it doesn't stem from anything concrete; instead, it's individuals projecting their own insecurities onto you.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's favorite among his children

The actress went on to disclose that she holds the title of being her dad, Boney Kapoor's, favorite among his four children—Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and herself. She shared a touching moment when her father got emotional and teared up after watching her debut film, The Archies, for the first time, and this emotional state persisted for three days. In expressing his pride, he sent her random messages, conveying sentiments like, "You are just so good, beta." The actress found these messages very cute and sweet.

Following this revelation, KJo directed a question to Janhvi Kapoor, inquiring if Boney expressed similar validation when her debut film Dhadak was released. In response, the actress affirmed that he did cry and everything, but there was an indescribable difference when he did so for Khushi. She also reminisced about their childhood days when Boney would return from work in the middle of the day and play with Khushi, declaring, "Now I am recharged, Now I'll go back to work," leaving Janhvi humorously pointing out her presence with a playful, "Hi, I'm also here."

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor recalls Khushi comforting her following news of Sridevi's passing; 'She stopped crying'