KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor wants Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to follow THIS thing from her and Rishi Kapoor’s marriage
In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the ever-so-graceful Zeenat Aman was joined by acclaimed actress Neetu Kapoor. She spoke about her son Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt.
Karan Johar is back with another episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan. In the twelfth episode of season 8, the filmmaker was joined by two immensely talented actresses of yesteryear, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. While the three of them had a great chat, Kapoor also revealed the advice she would like to give her son Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt.
Neetu Kapoor reveals one thing she wants Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to take from her marriage
In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the ever-so-graceful Zeenat Aman was joined by the acclaimed actress Neetu Kapoor. As Karan Johar spoke to them about their acting lives, he also conducted a fun rapid-fire session with each of them. While in the segment with the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress, KJo asked her to share one thing from her marriage to Rishi Kapoor that she wants Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to adopt from her.
Without taking a minute, the actress quipped, “Nothing.” Explaining why she thinks so, Kapoor said, “Because aajkal k zamaaney me jo karna hai karo, bas khush raho. (Because in today’s day and age, do what you want. Just be happy).” She further added, “And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can’t expect them to do the same thing. So, they know their own vibe.”
Neetu Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor showered her with immense love during his final days in New York
Karan Johar also spoke to Neetu Kapoor about her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, and the time they spent together in New York. Recalling the good old days, the Do Dooni Chaar actress said, “For me, I don't like to remember the sad part. I like to remember the good parts of our relationship and our time in New York. So, New York was very sad, but we had the best year. I had the best year of my life.”
Neetu Kapoor’s work front
The senior actress started working at the age of five. As an adult heroine, she made her debut with Rickshawala in the year 1973. Some of her well-known films are Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, Love Aaj Kal and many more. She is also reportedly a part of the upcoming movie Letters to Mr Khanna.
