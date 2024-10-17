Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao elated to see South Asian women rocking in Oscars; says THIS about Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light

When Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars, many fans were disappointed. They believed that All We Imagine As Light deserved the opportunity. In a recent interview, Kiran Rao expressed her happiness about films directed by women making it to the Oscars. She also mentioned that All We Imagine As Light could be in the running for the best film category at the Oscars, especially after its win at Cannes. This is significant due to the underrepresentation of South Asian women at the Oscars.

Kiran Rao has received a lot of critical appreciation as a filmmaker for her film Laapataa Ladies. She even got the due for her hard work when the film became India's official entry for the Oscars 2024. Recently, she gave an interview to AFP in London and shared that she feels All We Imagine As Light will compete in the Best Film Category apart from the Best Foreign Film category.

Rao shared that the film will be competing in the best film category following its win at Cannes. Additionally, she expressed her happiness at the increased representation of South Asian women in the competition. The esteemed director said, "It's great that in this Oscar race, Britain is represented by Sandhya Suri, once again, a woman of South Asian origin. Payal Kapadia will also be competing for the best film award after winning at Cannes."

The filmmaker highlighted the serious concern of women's underrepresentation in showbiz and other industries. However, she also admitted that the increased women's representation at the Oscars in 2024 was a special moment.

Advertisement

Kiran Rao mentioned, "Finally, our time has come, and I hope it's the start of a wave of many more stories from India by women." Although Payal Kapadia's film has not made it as an official entry, it can be an independent submission.

For those unfamiliar, only three women have won the Best Director award in the Oscars' long history. Additionally, there has been a lower number of nominees among South Asian women, sparking a global debate.

ALSO READ: When Laapataa Ladies' team got teary eyed after watching Kiran Rao’s directorial for the first time; Aamir Khan said ‘This is the best film…’