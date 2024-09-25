When Laapataa Ladies' team got teary eyed after watching Kiran Rao’s directorial for the first time; Aamir Khan said ‘This is the best film…’

Kiran Rao returned to the director’s seat after years and made a movie that resonated with the whole of India. Laapataa Ladies not only became a critically acclaimed movie, it was also a massive success at the box office. It was showered with so much love that recently it was sent as India’s official nomination for the upcoming Oscars 2025. Celebrating this big day, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a video showcasing how the team became teary-eyed on watching the comedy-drama together for the first time on the big screen.

The video opens with everyone giving Laapataa Ladies the loudest screen as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s names reflect on the big screen. As the camera pans towards the audience and the cast, we see actor Ravi Kishan (who played Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar) giving a warm hug to the director. Actors Nitanshi Goel (Phool Kumari) and Pratibha Ranta (Jaya Tripathi Singh) were seen shedding happy tears and giving each other a tight jhappi. Ravi then takes the mic and says that he has worked in 750 movies across languages and he never cried. But on that day, she shed tears on watching the movie.

Aamir Khan also made an appearance in the video and was seen lauding Rao. He shared that when he liked the story, he informed Kiran about it and she did her job as a director and producer really well. Khan ended by saying, “This is one of the best films we have in our production.” The Dhobi Ghat filmmaker also introduced the entire cast to the audience present at the screening.

After hearing about the news of the film being selected for the 97th Academy Award, Pratibha exclusively shared with us, “It feels surreal that a film as meaningful as Laapataa Ladies will be representing India at the Academy Awards. As actors, we always dream of being part of something that leaves a lasting impact, and to be a part of a film that’s gaining international recognition is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Kiran Rao also took to her social media and penned a long post thanking the cast and the entire team who helped her make the movie.

