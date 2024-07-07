Laapataa Ladies’ Sparsh Shrivastava on people’s perception of Aamir Khan being Mr. Perfectionist: ‘He is looking for magic’

Sparsh Shrivastava recently shot to fame by leading Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture Sparsh Shrivastava. The actor, who started off as a dancer, became a household name with his stint in the TV show Balika Vadhu.

During his time working on the 2024 comedy-drama film, he got the opportunity to converse with Aamir Khan, who co-produced the movie with Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. During a recent chat, the youngster spoke about Khan and his wish to share screen with him someday. Read on!

Sparsh Shrivastava says he wants to share screen with Aamir Khan

Sparsh Shrivastava is now popular as Deepak Kumar from the hit movie Laapataa Ladies. He was in an interview with Deepak Pareek on his YouTube channel. While talking on the podcast, the actor expressed his desire to share the screen with Aamir Khan.

The Collar Bomb further opined that people have created a perception about Khan that he is Mr. Perfectionist. This is something even the PK actor would agree with. Reasoning his statement, Sparsh stated that Aamir is not looking for perfection.

In fact, he does his work so beautifully that people think that he’s a perfectionist. “But he is also looking for that magic in his takes, his performances, and in his stories. That is his approach,” Shrivastava opined.

Sparsh Shrivastava opines that Aamir Khan makes everyone comfortable around him

He added that there are only a few people who barely take any time to prepare but despite that, they ace what they’re doing. They have a natural grace and according to the young actor, Aamir Khan has that. “This is why he has been given the tag of a perfectionist,” he said adding that the Raja Hindustani star is such a simple man that when anyone sits with him, they won’t feel like they’re talking to the star.

The Jamtara actor also divulged that Khan makes everyone around him feel like they’re speaking to their brother or a mentor who is trying to teach them something in every line and conversation. The actor, who is almost 60 now, tries to do conversations and discussions that add value and give learning to budding artists like Sparsh. “So that’s what he’s trying,” Sparsh concluded.

After Laapataa Ladies, Sparsh Shrivastava was next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan with Sara Ali Khan.

