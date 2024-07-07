Laapataa Ladies: Sparsh Shrivastava aka Deepak REACTS to film's success; talks about 'I love you' scene with Phool Kumari

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies back by Aamir Khan Productions has been receiving rave reviews and lots of love from fans and critics on social media. The film follows the story of two newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's houses.

Amid this, Sparsh Shrivastava who played the role of Deepak Kumar expressed his happiness over the overwhelming success of the film and shared one of his favorite scenes.

Sparsh Shrivastava says Laapataa Ladies' success feels surreal

In a new podcast with Deepak Pareek, Sparsh Shrivastava opened up about various topics including his Laapataa Ladies, Jamtara, Aamir Khan, and many more.

While discussing, he was asked to share his reaction to Laapataa Ladies' success. An excited Sparsh said that he is getting immense love from fans and industry people and it feels surreal to him.

After Jamtara, he received a lot of industry kinda recognition that this guy could act but after Kiran Rao's directorial, he was getting love from the audience.

"I did not expect that this film would have become this big. I am very bad at expressing but ek khushi toh hai hi ki industry se itna pyaar mil raha hai, bade bade logo ka message aata hai aapko kabhi kabhi call aa jata hai toh achha lagta hai ki log pyaa rde rhe hai." (There is an immense happiness that I am getting so much love, and calls from big people from the industry)

The actor also added that Deepak's role becoming so huge in between two leading females discovering themselves is quite unreal.

Sharing one of his favorite scenes from the film, Sparsh shared that the 'I love you scene' with Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel) is very close to his heart. He said, "I love you scene makes me laugh too. It is very close to my heart." Shrivastava also praised the scene of Manohar (played by Ravi Kishan) when his kind human nature was reflected.

More about Laaptaa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is set in 2001 in rural India. In the film, we see chaos created as two young brides lose their way during a train journey. The cast also features Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, and others. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

