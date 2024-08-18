Laila Majnu: Did you also try calling Avinash Tiwary aka Qais after noting his number in film? Know hilarious story of makers’ goof-up

If you have watched Laila Majnu carefully, then there was a sequence when Avinash Tiwary’s character Qais Bhatt gives his phone number to Laila (played by Triptii Dimri). Strangely, the makers collectively missed out on blurring that number and the world thought that it was actually Majnu’s number. The movie picked up and fans started calling and messaging on that number which actually existed.

In a latest interview with Mirchi Plus, Laila Majnu’s director Sajid Ali revealed that the number shown on the big screen was of his assistant director who is now a celebrity manager. He shared, “We forgot to censor the number due to oversight. And that poor guy's life is miserable to date. He can't even change the number. And since it has been re-released, he is getting messages and messages. He keeps sending snapshots (to me).”

For the unversed, this Imtiaz Ali presented movie recently arrived in the theatres for one more time after its initial saddening run. The movie was ruled out as a box office disaster upon its release but over the years emerged as a cult classic. On August 9th, the producers re-released Laila Majnu nationwide amid popular demand from audiences.

Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali, this romantic musical is a contemporary retelling of the iconic Layla and Majnun’s folktale. Interestingly several media reports suggested that the movie surpassed its original collection within a few days of its re-release and Avinash Tiwary couldn’t contain his excitement.

The Madgaon Express actor took to his X handle and reacted to the same. Tiwary wrote, “Thank you for all the love… I have always believed there is a huge segment of the audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte, Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain (Those who don't say, they say the most abundantly when it is time)! Thank you to the audience (folded hands emoticons)...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you.”

After Laila Majnu, Triptii, and Avinash’s chemistry became the epitome of how mad lovers would actually look like. The duo reunited again in 2020’s movie Bulbbul and fans cannot stop demanding for their another collaboration.

