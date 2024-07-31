Not Triptii Dimri but THIS actress was first approached for Anvita Dutt’s Bulbbul; Know why she rejected

Bulbbul is undeniably a masterpiece that no one can recreate and there’s no debate in it. This period horror drama changed the career graph of actress Triptii Dimri who was seen in a whole different light after the critical acclaim of this film. However, many don’t know but she wasn’t the first choice for Bulbbul but someone else.

Who was first approached for playing the lead in Bulbbul?

In a recent interview with India Today, Radhikka Madan was asked if she regrets rejecting any role, and the actress was quick to name Bulbbul. “I couldn't see the vision of it on the paper,” said the Angrezi Medium actress, adding that she couldn't visualize what she eventually saw on screen. Radhikka asked herself, 'Oh, why couldn't I see that?’

The 29-year-old said that Bulbbul made her question her script-reading process. This loss made Radhikka more careful and pushed her to have a conversation with the director and understand their vision. “That really changed things for me,” Madan added.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz: Ammy Virk asks Triptii Dimri ‘Hai koi mujhse smart?’ while trying to win her over Vicky Kaushal; WATCH hilarious video

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother’s Clean Slate Filmz, Bulbbul revolved around the themes of patriarchy, and feminism weaved in the form of Bengal-set folklore about a woman wronged by society.

Does Radhikka Madan contemplate box office performances before signing a film?

Advertisement

“No! Never,” Madan said adding that she picks a film based on whether a character scares her or is she getting to work with a director or actor she looked up to. “Like Irrfan (Khan) sir, directors Homi (Adjani), Vishal Bhardwaj; it was always that. It was never box office,” Radhika added.

The Shiddat actress said that according to her people who give box office numbers are not respected. Radhikka claimed that she has noticed how the people who have given hits are looked at these days. “Jab tak izzat nahi hain, tab numbers ka kya fayada (If there’s no respect, what’s the point of box-office numbers)? Earn respect and you will have people rooting for you. Earning respect is very important, according to me, more than numbers,” Madan added.

Last seen in Sarfira, Radhikka Madan will be next seen in Sanaa.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira co-star Radhikka Madan on their 28-year age difference: 'The reason you don't feel that is...'