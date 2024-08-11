Laila Majnu Re-release: Avinash Tiwary reacts as his and Triptii Dimri’s film prepares to cross original collection; ‘Jo nahi bolte, woh jab…’

The romantic drama Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, was recently re-released in cinemas across India. The film didn’t perform well at the box office upon its release in 2018 but became popular on social media over the years. Now, the re-release is set to surpass the original collections in just four days. Avinash reacted to this phenomenal feat and attributed it to the audience, which usually doesn’t speak, but when it does, it’s amazing.

Today, August 11, 2024, Avinash Tiwary took to X (Twitter) and shared his reaction to Laila Majnu’s re-release as it prepares to cross the original run. He expressed his gratitude to the audience and dedicated this win to them.

Avinash wrote, “Thank you for all the love...I have always believed there is a huge segment of audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte, Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain! (Those who do not speak, when they speak, they speak so amazingly!) Thank you to the audience...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you.”

Have a look at the actor’s tweet here!

Laila Majnu is directed by Sajid Ali. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, the tragic romance film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali.

According to Pinkvilla’s box office report, Laila Majnu’s re-release recorded an opening of Rs 30 lakh on August 9, 2024. Taking a 110% jump, it collected Rs 70 lakh on Saturday, August 10, making the two-day total Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

The pre-sales for Sunday indicate another spike in business, and the opening weekend is expected to be around the Rs 2 crore mark. The film is also expected to cross the lifetime collections of its original run in 2018, which were Rs 2.18 crore, by Monday. The film should rake in decent collections before multiple new releases on this Independence Day.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2, Akshay Kumar-led entertainer Khel Khel Mein, as well as John Abraham and Sharvari’s action drama Vedaa are slated to arrive on the big screens on August 15.

ALSO READ: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turns 18: Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘best decision’ till date; drops BTS video