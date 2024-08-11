Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turns 18: Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘best decision’ till date; drops BTS video

The romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 2006. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kirron Kher, is celebrating 18 years of its release today, August 11, 2024. On this special occasion, Karan dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the making and called the film his ‘best decision’ till date.

Today, August 11, 2024, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a special post on the 18th anniversary of his movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He posted a BTS video that featured fun moments with the cast and crew, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

In a voiceover, Karan was heard saying, “Making Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has been a wild ride since start to finish.” Expressing his bond with the cast, he said, “Making Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, or just simply KANK, was possible because each actor was a friend, a dear friend, a member of my family. Each actor seemed to invest as much as me in the film.”

In the caption, Karan wrote, “KANK was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date!” Have a look at the post here!

Advertisement

Karan further described his experience on KANK and commented on its story of complicated relationships, stating, “This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here’s to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna! @amitabhbachchan @kirronkhermp @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bachchan @realpz @dharmamovies.”

Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to Karan Johar’s post as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna turned 18. Manish Malhotra wrote, “A film before its times .. love KANK and all those wonderful memories of our long long New York shoot,” while Neha Dhupia exclaimed, “Oh my.” Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, and others showed love with red heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal’s thriller