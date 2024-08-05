Vedaa: Sharvari is ready to ‘pack a punch’ in new ‘Beast Mode’ PICS; rumored BF Sunny Kaushal reacts

Sharvari Wagh is on a roll in 2024. After the recent success of Munjya and her acclaimed appearance in Maharaj, she is gearing up for an exciting lineup of movies. Sharvari is currently busy promoting her action-packed film Vedaa, in which she shares the screen with John Abraham. She has now dropped new pictures and revealed that she took up boxing to prepare for her role. The actress’ post also garnered a reaction from her rumored boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal.

Today, August 5, 2024, Sharvari Wagh took to Instagram and shared a series of photos showcasing her powerful avatar. She was seen wearing her athletic gear and donning boxing gloves. The intensity on Sharvari’s face was clearly visible as she punched the bag.

In the caption, the Vedaa star revealed, “BEAST MODE on for Vedaa! Took up boxing to become Vedaa... Now I am ready to pack a punch or be strong enough to take a brutal beating. #Vedaa coming to a theater near you on August 15th.”

Sharvari’s rumored beau Sunny Kaushal conveyed his appreciation with a like on the post. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more also liked the pictures.

Fans were impressed by Sharvari’s dedication as well. One person wrote, “Vedaa in Real life!” while another said, “To itna hard work chupa hai apki fitness ke piche (So, this much hard work is hidden behind your fitness).” Many others used heart and fire emojis to show their love.

Talking about Sharvari Wagh’s upcoming movie Vedaa, it is directed by Nikkhil Advani. John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia star in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on August 15, India’s Independence Day. The film will clash with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 on the box office.

Apart from this, Sharvari has also kicked off shooting for her highly anticipated action thriller that lies within the YRF Spy Universe created by Aditya Chopra. She is collaborating with Alia Bhatt for the Shiv Rawail film. The official announcement has already been made in which the title of the movie was revealed as Alpha.

