Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu to re-release in Kashmir after Rockstar’s craze; team expresses excitement

The movie Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, was re-released in cinemas in May 2024. Audiences flocked to the theaters in great numbers to watch the film once again and relive the magic. Following the success of Rockstar, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu will be re-released in Kashmir. The team, including filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, expressed excitement over this announcement.

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s romantic drama Laila Majnu to re-release in Kashmir this August

Recently, the Instagram handle of Inox Srinagar made an announcement about the re-release of the 2018 film Laila Majnu. The movie, which was shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir, will be releasing there once again on August 2.

The announcement read, “#lailamajnu. Due to the overwhelming love and appreciation that #Rockstar received from movie buffs in the #Kashmir valley, we have decided to premiere Laila Majnu, which was also filmed in Kashmir, starting Friday, Aug 02. Advance Bookings will open soon.”

The cast and crew of Laila Majnu shared their excitement and happiness over the re-release on their Instagram Stories. Triptii Dimri said, “Superrr excited for this (heart eyes emojis) @avinashtiwary15 @imtiazaliofficial @preetyali #sajidali.”

Avinash Tiwary and Imtiaz Ali also showcased their enthusiasm by re-sharing Triptii’s story.

More about Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu, the film about tragic romance, is directed by Sajid Ali. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, the film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. The movie has been appreciated for its story and performances over the years, with it becoming quite popular on social media.

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s recent cinematic ventures

Triptii Dimri was recently seen in the romantic comedy Bad Newz. Playing the role of Saloni Bagga, she shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary starred in the comedy film Madgaon Express alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu earlier this year. The movie marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

