Laila Majnu star Avinash Tiwary shares how a reel with female fans led to the film's re-release; calls it 'divine intervention'

Avinash Tiwary, who is currently seen in his new release, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, has become a household name in recent times. He is best known for Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, which was re-released in theaters in August this year, making fans go gaga over it. Laila Majnu star Avinash recently shared how a reel with female fans led to the film's re-release. The actor called it a 'divine intervention'.

In a new interview with NDTV, Avinash Tiwary shared his thoughts on the success of the film, Laila Majnu, post-its re-release.

"It came out of nowhere. Me and my director (Sajid Ali), we keep saying it's almost like divine intervention. I had gone to Kashmir for a couple of days, he was in Kashmir so I thought I would meet him," he said.

"We happened to walk into a restaurant, and then 3-4 girls walked in, they made a reel and it went viral the next day. Cut to, I am in Srinagar and I am getting tagged in these reels ‘looking for Qais Bhat'," the actor added.

Avinash Tiwary continued that he hosted a fan meeting in Srinagar and witnessed a huge crowd with a lot of female fans. The actor noted that he didn't expect that women would let out their emotions. Later, the actor asked PVRs and Inox to re-release the 2018 film in Srinagar, and it worked out quite well.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actor remembered that they initially had one show. However, it turned into three within a day, and then theaters were packed for the whole weekend.

Talking about its reception after the re-release, Avinash Tiwary stated that he is grateful to his fans for giving the 2018 romantic drama a chance as it failed at the box office back then. Avinash recalled that he felt overjoyed with the idea of thanking his fans in theaters who came to watch the movie. He added that the team never witnessed such a feeling before.

Laila Majnu has received cult status in Hindi cinema over the years. It emerged as a success at the box office when it hit the screens again on August 9, 2024. Also starring Triptii Dimri, the 2018 film was based on the folklore of Layla and Majnun in contemporary style.

