Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu to re-release in theaters after 6 years on THIS date; Imtiaz Ali expresses excitement

Triptii Dimri might have become the national crush with her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, but her first leading role was in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu. While the romantic movie didn’t do great business at the box office, back in 2018, it was eventually crowned as a cult classic after the audience showered love on it after its OTT release.

Well, the good news is that the movie, which also starred Avinash Tiwary will be re-releasing in theatres worldwide after six years on August 9, 2024. Expressing his excitement about the massive milestone that the film has achieved, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali penned, “Laila Majnu back on popular demand!!! gratitude to your love that pulled it into theatres again after six years!! re-realizing 9th Aug ‘24 in cinemas nationwide (check picture) congratulations team LM.”

He also dropped a hand-written document that mentions the various cinema halls where the movie will be released again.

Take a look:

Soon after Imtiaz officially announced the big news on social media, the diva of the television world, Ekta Kapoor called it “Epic”. She was joined by a user who requested the team “interval mat rakhna pls, rote hue koi dekh lega lights on hongi to.”

Another one got emotional upon learning about this news and penned, “Dear Imtiaz Ali ... firstly a big thank you for this....I often write sometimes on random fanpage that this movie should've released once again....and it's really happening...i would lie if I say am not crying (happy tears) I was so eagerly waiting for this moment and it's really came true ty thank you once again.”

Advertisement

A third commented in Ali’s post “Wow. A movie that deserved to be back in theatres! Happy for the entire team!”

Take a look:

During an interview with IANS, Triptii Dimri revealed that she never went to audition for her role in the movie. In fact, she was spotted by the film’s casting head. Since she looked Kashmiri, the person suggested her to audition for the role and that’s how she got the part, and the rest is history. For the unknown, the movie was first released theatrically on September 7, 2018. It’s presented by Imtiaz Ali.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri to play Parveen Babi in actress's biopic? Here's what we know