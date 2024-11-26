PICS: Mommy-to-be Athiya Shetty stuns in white ethnic outfit and we only have heart eyes for her

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in 2023, recently shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. The actress has now shared new pictures in which she looked stunning in a white ethnic outfit. We only have heart eyes for the mommy-to-be.

Today, November 26, 2024, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures of her recent look. In the first picture, she looked straight into the camera while facing away in the other. Athiya wore a white full-sleeved kurta with heavy embroidery and draped a matching dupatta around her.

She completed her look with golden earrings with black beads and a golden bracelet. The actress’ makeup was flawless, and her hair was styled in a sleek bun. She was leaning on a railing of the venue. The mum-to-be’s glow was unmissable, and a slight hint of her baby bump was also visible.

Have a look at the pictures!

Athiya Shetty's husband, KL Rahul, is currently in Australia, playing for India in the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The cricketer hit a valuable 77 runs in the second innings of the first Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth, contributing to India's commanding victory over Australia.

Athiya was proud of him and showcased her love and support on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "The one who never gives up, never backs down."

On November 8, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared their pregnancy announcement in a joint post on Instagram. The image said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by symbols like little footsteps, the nazar amulet, and stars. Athiya captioned the post with a white heart emoji. Check it out!

The post was flooded with love and wishes from the couple’s friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Sharvari, Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ileana D’Cruz, and many others congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

