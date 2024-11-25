WATCH: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha close as they step out with Ranbir Kapoor for an outing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022. They are often spotted enjoying quality time with her in the city. Today, November 25, 2024, was another day out for little Raha. Alia was seen holding her close as they stepped out with Ranbir for an outing.

The paparazzi captured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor leaving their Mumbai residence in a car with their daughter, Raha. The couple sported casual looks, with Alia wearing a white sweatshirt and loose blue pants and Ranbir donning a green t-shirt, black pants, and a cap. Raha wore a white t-shirt and blue slacks. but the highlight of her look was an adorable white bow hairband.

Fans gushed over the family in the comments section of the video. One person said, “Cutie mumma and daughter,” while another complimented Raha’s look, saying, “Raha's hairband so cute.”

Raha Kapoor turned 2 years old on November 6. On the special occasion, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed how she wanted to go back in time when her daughter was just a newborn. She said, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory; once a parent, all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever…”

The actress added, “Happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to reunite on the big screen after their film Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva. The duo is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the project. We recently revealed that Alia began shooting for the movie on November 19 in Mumbai. A source close to the development stated, “She has commenced the journey by canning her solo sequences. The combination sequences with Ranbir and Vicky will begin from the end of November.”

Love & War is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026.

