The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love And War is among the most awaited films of Hindi Cinema as the director has pulled off a casting coup by getting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on board the epic tale of romance. While the film goes on floors in October 2024, the makers have announced March 20, 2026 release, which co-incides with the festivities of Gudi Padwa and Eid. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have allotted bulk dates to SLB until the end of 2025, whereas Ranbir Kapoor will juggle it with Ramayana.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has inked a big non-theatrical deal for Love And War. According to sources close to the development, Love And War will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself, with no studio partner. “SLB has decided to self-finance Love And War, opting for the model followed by studios like YRF and Red Chillies. Even before the film going on floors, he has signed a massive post-theatrical deal with Netflix, and a near-record music deal with Saregama,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the base price for the deal with Netflix is Rs 130 crore, with the scope to go bigger depending on the box office performance. “SLB has fetched Rs 35 crore for music from Saregama, whereas the talks are going on for a satellite deal with a leading network in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore,” the source shared. The overall non-theatrical revenue for Love And War is expected to be in the range of Rs 215 crore, with the possibility of going higher based on the theatrical performance. Netflix has bought the film for a premium price due to the success of Heera Mandi.

While several studios had pitched in a Rs 350 crore blanket deal for Love And War, SLB has opted for a no-studio approach. The source explained, “The three leading actors – Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal – have gone for backend deals with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Ranbir getting a lion’s share from the set of theatrical revenue. SLB is looking to sell the global distribution rights too for a certain price keeping the overflow share clause intact for himself ahead of the film’s release. The theatrical rights/share could act as the acting fees for the trio, as the non-theatrical rights have taken care of the cost of production.”

The source signed off saying that the production cost of Love And War is expected to be around Rs 200 crore (excluding talent fees), as SLB is mounting the film on a humongous scale, with war sequences on the spectacle like never before. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

