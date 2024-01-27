Monkey Man Trailer OUT: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel directorial; Siddhant Chaturvedi goes ‘wow’

The trailer of Dev Patel’s feature directorial debut film Monkey Man has been released by the makers. The action thriller, which stars Dev Patel in the lead role, also marks actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s Hollywood debut. The Made In Heaven actress shared the trailer of Monkey Man and expressed her excitement about her Hollywood debut film. It also stars Makarand Deshpande, and Sikandar Kher, among others.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares the trailer of her Hollywood debut film Monkey Man

Last night, Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account to share the riveting trailer of Monkey Man. The 3-minute-16-second-long trailer portrays a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor, powerless people. The film is set in India and is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.

Sharing the trailer of Monkey Man, Sobhita wrote, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan Releasing 5th April across theatres globally @universalpictures #DevPatel @monkeypawproductions @jordanpeele.” Check out the trailer below!

The trailer shows glimpses of Dev Patel’s character Kid, who makes a living in an underground fight club. We also see a few glimpses of a young Kid with his mother, and how he lost her. After years of suppressed rage, he sets out to seek vengeance and settle the score with the men who took everything away from him.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anurag Kashyap, Adarrsh Gourav cheer for Sobhita Dhulipala

As soon as Sobhita posted the trailer of Monkey Man on her social media, Anurag Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and others congratulated and lauded her for her Hollywood debut film. “Looking super (fire emoji),” wrote Anurag Kashyap, while an impressed Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, “Wow!!!” Adarsh Gourav wrote, “So sooo excited for this! Looks absolutely mental!!”

Sikandar Kher, who is also a part of Monkey Man, shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram. Abhishek Bachchan re-shared his post, and lauded him. “Looks amazing, Siku!!! Can't wait to see it. @sikanderkher,” he wrote.

About Monkey Man

Monkey Man is helmed by Dev Patel from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Dev Patel is also one of the producers of this film. Apart from him and Sobhita, the cast of Monkey Man also includes Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Suriya and others attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding reception