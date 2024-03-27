Madhuri Dixit praises Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut film Madgaon Express, dubs it ‘laugh riot’

After exploring the acting realm, Kunal Kemmu has finally stepped into the world of filmmaking with his directorial debut film, Madgaon Express. After the comedy movie was theatrically released on March 22, 2024, several Bollywood celebs gave it a watch. Among them was actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who enjoyed the film with her team. She also took to social media and heaped praises on the debutant director. Read on to know what she wrote!

Madhuri Dixit Nene reviews Kunal Kemmu’s Madgaon Express

A couple of days ago, actor Kunal Kemmu served a piece of his heart to the audience to watch and review. He added another feature to his cap and wrote and directed the comedy movie Madgaon Express.

A while ago, senior actress Madhuri Dixit Nene watched the film and was gracious enough to review it. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared the poster of the film. Along with that, she also added an image of her with her team from the theatre.

Sharing her positive review of Kunal’s ‘laugh riot,’ Dixit penned, “What a laugh riot! Bravo @kunalkemmu and the whole team of Madgaon Express. The dialogues, the characters, the direction was mind blowing! I had a lovely time watching the movie with my whole team. Congratulations.” In her post, she also tagged actors Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi.

Advertisement

Take a look:

On the occasion of Holi, Kunal wished his fans and followers by sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses of his movie. From having a light-hearted discussion with the actors to making some serious decisions, he was seen in his element.

Sharing the images, he penned, “From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgoan Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi.”

Take a look:

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie also stars Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

ALSO READ: Madgaon Express: Arjun Kapoor reviews Kunal Kemmu’s directorial, Malaika Arora calls it ‘complete laugh riot’