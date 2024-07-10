Mahadev Betting App Case: No prima facie case made out against Style actor Sahil Khan

Indian actor Sahil Khan, who was a part of films like Style and Xcuse Me, has been making headlines for his alleged connection in the Mahadev betting app case. The celebrity was arrested from Chhattisgarh on April 28 in the case and was later brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

A recent report suggests that Khan has been granted bail by the sessions court. Read on to learn more.

Sahil Khan gets bail as no prima facie case made out against him

Actor, social media personality, fitness enthusiast, and businessman Sahil Khan was put behind bars, back in April 2024, for his alleged association with the online betting app Lion Book, allegedly linked to the Mahadev app. However, after being sent to police custody till May 1 by the Mumbai special court, the actor was granted bail last week.

However, the detailed order was released in the public domain on Tuesday. According to The Free Press Journal, the actor was bailed after the sessions court stated that prima facie no case was made out against the actor.

In his defense, Khan’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant submitted that not just Khan, several Bollywood celebrities promoted the Lion Book website but none of them were named in the FIR and arrested for the same. He also mentioned that most of the allegations were ‘speculative’ and not backed by evidence.

After hearing the argument of both sides, the court accepted the submissions made by Khan and stated that no concrete evidence has been collected by the investigating agency against the actor to make out a prima facie case that back the offences alleged in the FIR.

Sahil Khan traveled 1800 kilometers in four days to escape arrest

A report by CNN stated that the actor reportedly traveled across five Indian states in four days in order to dodge his arrest. He left Maharashtra on April 25 after the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and initially flew to Goa. From there, he traveled to Karnataka's Hubballi and traveled by road to Hyderabad.

During his journey, he even stayed in disguise and concealed his identity, but in vain as he was eventually held on April 28 from a hotel in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

