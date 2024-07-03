Sharvari Wagh spills tea on one of the 'best kept secret of Munjya' as she shares her transformation into spooky character

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who was recently seen in supernatural comedy horror film, Munjya, is receiving a lot of love from the cinephiles. The film also stars Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in key roles. Sharvari plays the role of Bittu's love interest, Bela, who is possessed by a spirit, Munjya.

The actress has now spilled it all about what went through during the making of her possessed character.

Sharvari Wagh talks about her prosthetic look for Munjya

On Wednesday, Sharvari Wagh took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Munjya. In the clip, Sharvari talked about how she would get transformed to play the spirit, Munjya. The video shows how she would get ready for the role and prepare for the character on the set.

"When the Munjya prosthetics were happening, it would take me five hours every day in the morning...and it used to take me another one and a half hours to remove that entire process of prosthetics," the actress said.

The Munjya actress added that she had a team of six members who would constantly give her a touch-up and work on the details of her look.

Sharvari Wagh accompanied her post with a caption. "Munni = Bela = Munjya...Played multiple roles in one film for the first time and right now basking in the love that you are showering on me and the film!" her caption reads.

Sharvari Wagh says her role was thrilling and challenging

In the clip, Sharvari further spoke about her experience of playing Munjya, the spirit. The actress said that she was quite excited to portray the character while adding that her experience was both thrilling and challenging.

Talking about her first day on the set, Sharvari said that she felt like a "ball of nervous energy".

Recalling the most challenging part of this role, the Munjya actress said that she had to scare people but they also had to laugh at the same time.

Sharvari Wagh also acknowledged the success of Munjya by saying that she is overwhelmed by the love of the audience.

Munjya was released in theatres on June 7, 2024.

