EXCLUSIVE: Maharaj actor Junaid Khan shares what intrigued him most about Karsandas Mulji; here's what he said

Junaid Khan's debut film, Maharaj, is all over the Internet these days. Based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film showcases the journey of Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer of India.

Not many people know the untold story of the 'unsung hero'. Junaid Khan, who played the role of Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj, tells us why he wished to play the character in the Siddharth Malhotra directorial.

Junaid Khan talks about portraying Karsandas Mulji in Maharaj

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Junaid Khan spoke about portraying Karsandas Mulji in his recently released film, Maharaj. Junaid said that Mulji's personality is unavailable in the "public domain".

When asked what intrigued him about his character the most, Junaid said, "Karsandas Mulji is actually we don't know much about his personality. It's not really there in a public domain. But what we do have his writings, his articles, his own newspaper. He wrote for other newspapers including Dadabhai Naoroji's Rast Goftar (sic)."

Junaid praised Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai, the co-writers of Maharaj, saying that they did an amazing job of deriving Karsandas Mulji's personality based on his writings.

"That's actually exciting, because you actually get to learn about a person on how they express themselves," he added.

Here's why Maharaj is a must-watch film, director Siddharth Malhotra tells it all

In the same interview, director Siddharth P Malhotra spoke about why cinephiles should watch Maharaj. Malhotra said that the film is about an "unsung hero" and a "chapter in history" that has not been explored yet.

The filmmaker called Maharaj a "pro-humanity" and an "entertaining film" while urging the audience to watch it. He also called Maharaj an "honest" movie and it will be worth spending money on.

All about Maharaj

Maharaj faced a brief trouble over its release in June this year. The film, which was supposed to be released on June 14, faced objections from a Hindu group over allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Its release was put on hold until the Gujarat Court lifted the stay order. Junaid's movie was finally made available on Netflix on June 21.

