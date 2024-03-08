Maharani 3 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Huma Qureshi starring political drama

In less than a decade, Huma Qureshi has carved a compelling niche for herself in Bollywood, emerging as one of its most intriguing actors. Notably, her portrayal of homemaker-turned-politician Rani Bharti in the popular web series Maharani stands as a testament to her versatility and success. The much-anticipated season 3 of Maharani dropped on March 7, the political drama in which Qureshi reprised her role.

The series seamlessly continues from where the second season left off, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming narrative. The earlier released trailer teases viewers with captivating scenes and dialogues, depicting Rani Bharti's journey from political vulnerability to a determined quest for revenge against her adversaries.

Netizens review Huma Qureshi's Maharani 3

As Magarani season 3 released on March 7, Twitter buzzed with eager netizens sharing their reviews. The audience showered praise on the latest season applauding its captivating storyline and surprising plot twists. Huma Qureshi stole the show with her outstanding performance, earning special mentions. Social media became the go-to platform for discussions as viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the season's release and their appreciation for the stellar cast and engaging narrative.

Discover why this political tale is an absolute must-watch, via these 10 tweets:

One person said, "Just Binge watched #Maharani3 on @SonyLIV & as usual it was super exciting with full of drama. Worth watching @humasqureshi did an awesome job like always. Just one complaint to makers don't keep so much gap in between season "Itna intezaar nhi hota."

Another person wrote, "#Maharani3 is worth to watch on @SonyLIV.Such a great 3rd season created by #Subhashkapoor starring

@humasqureshi in lead.Story,Screenplay,Acting,CameraBGM awesome & an epic tale of revenge.#HumaQureshi deliverd her best in pol drama series.#amitsial #vineetkumar are USP of show."

One individual shared, "@humasqureshi Well acted again huma. Season 3 looks really good .. !! Amazing work. #SonyLIV #maharani3 @humasqureshi".

One fan expressed, " Watching #Maharani3 in #SonyLIV. @humasqureshi ji , Amazing upto Episode 1 . Maja aa gaya apki acting dekhkar. It was a very awaited season."

One wrote, "Complete Turn around ..Season of revenge @humasqureshi and the team..kudos #Maharani3 #SonyLIV".

About Mahrani 3

Crafted by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave, Maharani 3 boasts a stellar cast led by Huma Qureshi. Also featuring Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah, the series is written by Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh. This highly anticipated installment premiered on SonyLIV on March 7th, promising an engaging narrative and top-notch performances.

