Maharani 3 Review: Huma Qureshi led political-drama makes for an enthralling and absorbing revenge saga

Maharani 3, created by Subhash Kapoor, directed by Saurabh Bhave and starring Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others is set 3 years after the death of ex-CM of Bihar, Bheema Bharti. Rani Bharti is in jail while Naveen Kumar is the CM of the state.

Plot:

After the death of her husband and ex-CM of Bihar - Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah), Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), also an ex-CM of Bihar jailed after being wrongly accused for the murder of her husband, masterminds a revenge plot to avenge Bheema's death and win the trust of her family.

Will she succeed in her mission or will she become a victim of her own doings? Watch the third season of Maharani to find out.

What works for Maharani Season 3:

Maharani 3, if independently seen, is a very interesting watch. Through the show, you understand how filthy Bihar politics can get when power is in the hands of the unworthy. The characters and the dynamic that they share with one another makes for good small-screen entertainment. There is controversy, conspiracy, deceit, sacrifice and most importantly revenge. You know what you see coming but you still wish to watch it because of the charismatic presence of Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti.

Of all the likeable things about Maharani 3, the subplot focusing on the politics involved in the illegal trade of liquor has been shown with great eye for detail and deserves accolades.

What doesn't work for Maharani Season 3:

Maharani 3 does get slow in the middle portions. It isn't as taut and immersive as the first two seasons but it's engaging and enthralling enough for one to watch through the season without really complaining, and also sneakily demand for another season. Maharani as a show is a victim of the high standards that it has set for itself and it will have to bring-up conflicts that not just match the theatrics of the first two seasons but perhaps better them, going forward.

Performances:

Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti is great. She fits the bill as a strong-headed woman looking to avenge her husband. She nails the Bihari accent.

Amit Sial as Naveen Kumar is as excellent as he has been through the show of Maharani.

Vineet Kumar as Gauri Shankar Pandey is wickedly charming.

Mohammad Aashique Hussain as Prem Kumar Chaubey is sly and exciting to watch.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is forever dependable as Martin Ekka.

Other supporting actors like Sohum Shah (Bheema Bharti), Anuja Sathe (Kirti Singh), Sukumar Tudu (Dulari Yadav), Danish Iqubal (Dilshaad Mirza), Sushil Pandey (Kunwar Singh), Kani Kusruti (Kaveri Sridharan), Atul Tiwari (Governor Govardhan Daas) and Pramod Pathak (Mishra Ji) among others are all very solid in their roles.

Final verdict of Maharani 3:

Maharani 3 builds on the legacy of Maharani. There are a lot of things to appreciate about the third season of Maharani, despite the fact that it can't really top the drama of the first couple of seasons, primarily due to the high standards that they have set.

You can watch Maharani 3, now streaming on SonyLIV.

