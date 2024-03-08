Mahashivratri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and others extend wishes

Today marks Maha Shivratri, the grand night of devotion and fasting for devotees of Lord Shiva. As one of the most significant Hindu festivals, it is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, with traditions varying slightly from region to region.

On this auspicious day, devotees observe a day-long fast, meditate, visit Shiva temples, recite mantras and prayers, and perform rituals associated with the worship of Lord Shiva. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and others have extended heartfelt wishes to fans on this special occasion.

Bollywood celebs extend wishes to fans on Mahashivratri 2024

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a post on X featuring images of Lord Shiva, along with the message, "MahaShivratri greetings." Similarly, Akshay Kumar, who portrayed Lord Shiva in OMG 2, also took to X to extend his wishes, writing, "Devo ke Dev. Har Har Mahadeva. Best wishes for Mahashivratri. Jai Mahakal."

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt message with his followers, commemorating both Maha Shivratri and International Women's Day. He said, "What a perfect day to celebrate the union of Shiva & Shakti. Here's to the essence of co-existence & the strength of womankind! Have a blessed Mahashivratri & a very Happy Women's Day."

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn recently wrote on X, "There's not been a moment in my life when this stotra hasn't given me strength when I needed it. Har Har Mahadev." Anil Kapoor shared a video of devotees offering prayers on Mahashivratri and accompanied it with the message, "Best wishes for Maha Shivratri! May the blessings of Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath ji always remain upon all of us."

Manoj Bajpayee extended his wishes, saying, "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May Bholenath fulfill all your wishes and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Har Har Mahadev."

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh took to their Instagram stories to share pictures of themselves offering prayers to Lord Shiva. They also extended warm greetings to their fans and admirers on the occasion.

Check it out:

Happy Mahashivratri to all!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone was launched in Om Shanti Om because of THIS reason; Farah Khan dubs actress 'full package'