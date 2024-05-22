Mahira Khan poses with her doppelganger; netiznes say ‘The multiverse is colliding’

Mahira Khan, a beloved Pakistani actress, has graced screens in numerous films and TV shows during her illustrious career. Recently, a picture of Mahira Khan with her look-alike is making rounds on social media, and the internet simply cannot keep calm over it. Scroll down to read more about it!

Mahira Khan is all smiles as she poses with her doppelganger

Taking to Instagram, a user named Kurasah Anwer Sheikh shared a picture with Mahira Khan. The duo can be seen smiling and posing in the picture at the airport. It is safe to say that there is quite a resemblance between the actress and Kurashah. Check out the picture here!

Netizens react to the picture

Netizens swiftly joined the conversation in the comments section. One commented, "You guys are so similar, are you sure you are not sisters?" Another remarked, "We can definitely see the resemblance." Another quipped, "The multiverse is colliding." One humorously added, "Ap ki behn milgai" ("You found your sister"). Another user joked, "Photocopies." Yet another exclaimed, "Omg, duplicate copy." Another commented, "The crossover we didn't expect." One user exclaimed, "Seriously TWINSSS." Lastly, one user remarked, "You are sameeee identical twins."

About Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim, on October 2nd, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan. Previously, she was married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015, and they share a son born in 2009.

On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani Punjabi action drama film The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Her upcoming project is the film Neelofar. In television, she gained acclaim for the miniseries Razia.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Rahul Dholakia's crime drama Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film received positive reviews and achieved moderate success, depicting the rise to power of the titular character in Gujarat, reportedly inspired by the life of Abdul Lateef.

