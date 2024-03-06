Maidaan: Ajay Devgn teases story of Indian football’s ‘golden era’ in new VIDEO ahead of trailer release

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Maidaan, which is one of the most awaited movies of the year. This biographical sports drama, based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is set to hit screens next month, with the trailer scheduled to drop tomorrow. Building excitement ahead of the trailer release, Ajay has tantalized his followers by sharing a new video offering a glimpse into the narrative, centered around the "golden era" of Indian football.

Ajay Devgn drops new video from Maidaan ahead of trailer release tomorrow

Today, on March 6, the makers of the upcoming movie Maidaan, along with lead actor Ajay Devgn, took to their social media platforms to unveil an intriguing video providing a glimpse into the film. In the 36-second clip, some children are seen playing football in the streets, and the ball finds its way to Ajay's character. Despite the obstacle of an oncoming tram, Ajay's character skillfully kicks the ball back to the children, showcasing his prowess and determination.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Ajay wrote, “Aajao Maidaan mein! We’re ready to present the incredible true story of the golden era of Indian Football. #MaidaanTrailerKicksOffTomorrow #MaidaanOnEid.” This teaser has set the stage for the much-anticipated trailer release tomorrow.

Watch the video here:

Fan reactions to Maidaan’s teaser video ft. Ajay Devgn

Fans swiftly flooded Ajay Devgn’s Instagram post with admiration for the teaser video and Ajay's appearance. One individual exclaimed, “Outstanding look and everything,” while another proclaimed, “Only one man delivering masterpiece ....... Ajay devgn.” A netizen expressed, “Superstar Ajay Devgn's Iconic Performance In Maidaan.” Another enthusiast remarked, “Kick se hi pata chal gaya next level hoga” (It’s evident from the kick that it will be next level).

Predictions of National Awards for Ajay's performance and the film were rampant among fans, as one comment declared, “This year only Ajay Devgn Sir,” and another confidently stated, “National award on the way.” Praising the teaser's impact, an admirer said, “Another National Award Winning Movie loved it teaser end is kick ball and kids catch it's wow wow wow Goosebumps.”

The comment section was filled with terms like “Winner” and “Super Hit,” accompanied by a flurry of fire and heart emojis, symbolizing the collective excitement among fans.

About Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had unveiled a striking new poster from the film, announcing the trailer release date of March 7. In the poster, Ajay, portraying the role of the coach, is depicted embracing his team, with the Indian flag prominently displayed in the background. The image radiates a profound sense of patriotism and admiration for our nation, evoking pride in our sportspersons and their achievements.

Maidaan is a compelling true story that revolves around a man, a team, and a nation, all driven by an unwavering belief that left an indelible mark on the history of football. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, the movie boasts an impressive cast led by Ajay Devgn, alongside Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, with dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is scheduled for release in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid in April 2024.

