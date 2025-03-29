LFW 2025: Karan Johar wears black nail paint with a dramatic look; Malaika Arora turns showstopper in catsuit

Karan Johar and Malaika Arora both walked the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week, leaving us speechless with their breathtaking black looks and confident aura. Karan showed up in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation, while Ms. Arora was the showstopper for R|Elan by Namrata Joshipura. And we would be lying if we said they didn’t kill it—because they surely did! Here is a detailed breakdown of their looks:

Malaika Arora

Beginning with our Chaiyya Chaiyya girl—Malaika Arora walked the ramp for Namrata Joshipura, rocking a monochrome all-black outfit. She wore a black catsuit heavily embellished with sequins, glowing like a walking spotlight. The fitted bodice hugged her body closely, accentuating her figure, and flowed into loose pants, serving an equally stylish and relaxed look.

Adding a glamorous layer, the actress radiated boss-babe energy with a sequined blazer featuring a stand-collar design and full sleeves. Instead of wearing it traditionally, she casually draped it over her shoulders. It was simply too perfect to resist.

She didn’t opt for many accessories, letting the outfit steal the limelight. The only accessory she wore was a statement ring that tied all the elements together. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail with straight strands, and the front sections were braided for an edgy twist.

Matching the bold outfit and hairstyle, Malaika’s makeup was on point. Starting with a radiant base, she highlighted her sharp features with glamorous smoky eyeshadow, long lashes, defined brows, a neutral-toned blush, and a nude brown lipstick. To complete the look, she slipped into shiny black heels that perfectly complemented the vibe of her ensemble.

Karan Johar

For Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, Karan Johar embraced the all-black theme in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock design. As the base, he wore a sheer black shirt with the front buttons undone, layered with a statement jacket that made him look dashing as ever. The jacket turned out to be a true showstopper, featuring rose-hued floral embroidery on the sleeves, padded shoulders, full sleeves, and a perfectly tailored fit.

For the bottoms, the renowned producer opted for black pants with a loose silhouette—keeping his ramp walk look comfortable yet ultra-stylish. Karan looked extremely well-groomed, with his hair neatly gelled back. For accessories, he chose black studs and even painted his nails black, staying true to the dark-themed ensemble. To add a cool factor, he later shaded his eyes with black-tinted sunglasses.

Both Malaika Arora and Karan Johar absolutely nailed it on the ramp, each shining with their own signature charm—and we can’t stop swooning over them!