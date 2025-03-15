Malaika Arora channels Catwoman energy in a latex bodysuit, walking alongside Rohit Shetty and Remo D’Souza

Malaika Arora, the gorgeous fashion diva and fitness mogul, is often papped in yoga suits, but this time, it’s a different kind of suit—a hot and dangerous one. She was spotted strutting in a skin-tight black latex bodysuit, making us wonder what the occasion could be. While the reason remains a mystery, we simply can't take our eyes off this fiery slay. Let’s dissect the fit, shall we?

Malaika looked like a killer diva in a sizzling black latex bodysuit that accentuated her curves just right. The full-length ensemble featured a high neck with a zipper running from the midriff to the neckline. The actress kept the zipper open to the bosom, creating a striking and sultry effect. The bodysuit’s sleeves were particularly stylish, featuring thumbhole details that added a fashionable edge.

The Chaiyyan Chaiyyan muse elevated her bold outfit with a pair of burgundy knee-high boots. She accessorized with long, droplet-shaped silver hoops, adding a touch of elegance to the daring look. Malaika kept her long, sleek strands straight and center-parted, further enhancing her bold and blazing appearance.

At 51, Malaika Arora—actress, dancer, and fitness queen—never fails to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments. Often inspiring netizens with her dedication to fitness and wellness, she possesses an advanced sense of style and curates breathtaking outfits that continue to earn admiration. Whether she’s rocking ethnic styles, delivering Gen-Z mom slays, or nailing casual OOTDs, Malaika Arora makes a statement with every look.

The charismatic actress was recently papped walking alongside Rohit Shetty and Remo D’Souza as they stepped out of what appeared to be a set. While we don’t yet know what this powerhouse trio is working on, their collaboration is already stirring buzz around town with their talent and style.