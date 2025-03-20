Malaika Arora vs Keerthy Suresh Fashion Face-off: Who wore Rs 1,95,000 Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna saree better?

Fans are always in awe when Malaika Arora and Keerthy Suresh showcase their stunning fashion choices. It was a noteworthy moment when both beauties were spotted on separate occasions wearing the same saree from a popular celebrity fashion label, but in different colors. Let’s dive into their looks and see how they styled this luxurious contemporary piece.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora never fails to make a stylish statement with her fashion choices, and ethnic wear is when she truly shines. For a TV show appearance, she donned a beautiful saree from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, exuding modern elegance.

This statement piece featured a contemporary silhouette that fit her like a dream. The blouse, designed with a deep V-neck and thin straps, perfectly complemented the saree’s sleek aesthetic. Drenched in silver and beige hues, the ensemble boasted intricate sequin embellishments and a daring thigh-high slit, adding a bold touch to the traditional drape.

Malaika styled the look with metallic-toned heels and accessorized with silver danglers and a couple of rings. Letting her long locks flow effortlessly, she opted for a contoured makeup look with a hint of highlighter and a light nude lip shade, completing her dazzling appearance.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is no stranger to turning heads with her impeccable style, and her sartorial choices have earned her a dedicated fan base. Known for effortlessly pulling off ethnic looks, the actor stunned in a striking black saree from the same celebrity label, proving that black truly never goes out of style.

Similar to Malaika’s ensemble, Keerthy’s outfit featured a sleeveless, deep V-neck blouse that perfectly complemented the drape. Adding a touch of elegance, she styled it with a longline dupatta, which enhanced the fluidity of the look. Drenched in dark sequins, the saree exuded a sophisticated yet glamorous vibe. She completed the ensemble with sleek black thin-strapped stilettos, making a bold fashion statement against the perfectly chosen backdrop of her photoshoot.

Tying her hair back in a sleek ponytail, the Vaashi actor kept it classy while letting her natural curls add a touch of effortless charm. She accessorized minimally, opting for silver-studded earrings and skipping any additional jewelry. Keeping her makeup refined, she chose a nude base with a well-blended contoured look. A generous touch of bronzer enhanced her features, while her eyes stood out with mascara and kohl. A subtle highlighter and a nude lip gloss added the perfect finishing touches to her ensemble.

Both Malaika Arora and Keerthy Suresh showcased their distinct fashion sensibilities, proving their prowess in styling contemporary ethnic wear. While Keerthy embraced elegance with her understated makeup, Malaika let the saree take center stage with her bold styling choices. Both divas looked absolutely breathtaking, making it tough to pick a winner.

Who do you think styled it better—Malaika Arora or Keerthy Suresh?