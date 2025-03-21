Malaika Arora’s budget-friendly Rs 2k pink oversized shirt is a must-have summer essential; take notes

Malaika Arora is a true fashion icon who never fails to impress with her style choices. Whether it’s laid-back or extravagant fashion, she knows how to slay every look effortlessly. Recently, she was spotted in a casual yet chic outfit, serving major laid-back fashion goals. Flaunting a budget-friendly oversized shirt, she pulled off an effortlessly stylish look.

The showstopper curated her ensemble with a relaxed-fit shirt in a soft pink hue, radiating elegance under the Mumbai sun. Featuring thin white stripes, the oversized shirt exuded effortless charm. She left the sleeves unfolded for a touch of ease and kept a few buttons undone, adding a Gen-Z edge to her look.

Designed by The Label Life, Malaika Arora’s chic pink shirt came with a budget-friendly price tag of Rs. 2,490. Staying true to her signature relaxed-over-relaxed style, she paired it with boot-cut jeans. The dark blue denim, featuring a lightly washed pattern, added an extra-relaxed vibe to her ensemble. With its light layering, the outfit served as the perfect summer fashion look.

Keeping it comfy in the hot weather, Malaika completed her outfit with a pair of slip-ons. Though mostly covered by her jeans, they appeared to have a metallic finish. If slip-ons aren’t your style, you can always opt for chunky shoes or classic sneakers to achieve a similar effortless look.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Malaika Arora styled the look with a thin gold-toned bracelet and a ring. To beat the heat in style, she sported a chic pair of black-tinted sunglasses. This effortless ensemble is perfect for a casual brunch, or you can elevate it with a pair of heels for a dinner party.

For makeup, the star kept it light and fresh. She started with a hydrated base, layered on sunscreen, and let her natural glow shine through. A touch of highlighter and a subtle lip shade added the perfect finishing touches. To stay cool in the warm weather, she tied her hair up in a sleek bun.

What do you think of Malaika’s latest look?