Nadaaniyan: Ananya Panday gives touching shoutout to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘sweet’ movie; Malaika Arora ‘can’t wait to watch’

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is all set to premiere tomorrow, March 7, 2025. Ahead of the release, the team has received best wishes from many Bollywood celebrities. Ananya Panday gave a touching shoutout to the ‘sweet’ movie, and Malaika Arora shared that she couldn’t wait to watch it.

Today, March 6, 2025, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a special post for Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Nadaaniyan. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, “This sweeeet movie drops on Netflix tomorrow and I cannot wait to watch @khushikapoor and @iakpataudi And the rest of the wonderful cast rom com it out (red heart and heart-eye emoji). Watch watch watch!!”

She further lauded director Shauna Gautam for her debut, saying, “@shaunagautam you are the most hardworking, passionate, sincere and sensible person I know and your heart shines through this movie!! I'm so excited for you.”

Malaika Arora also expressed her excitement for the release. Sharing a poster of the film, she said, “Congratulations @shaunagautam @iakpataudi n to the entire team ... can't wait to watch it (red heart emojis).”

Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora’s shoutout to Nadaaniyan:

Many Bollywood stars attended the special screening of Nadaaniyan in Mumbai. Sara Ali Khan, who was present at the event, shared a video in which she was seen cheering at her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry.

In a heartwarming note, the Kedarnath actress said, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode.”

Extending birthday wishes to Ibrahim, Sara added, “Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies this is just the beginning…” Have a look at the post!

The cast of Nadaaniyan includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film is a Dharmatic Entertainment production. The Shauna Gautam directorial is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The audience can stream the movie on Netflix from tomorrow.