Malaika Arora is newest Gossip Girl in town with fancy Rs 1,70,000 Givenchy boots

Malaika Arora is a pro at slaying in posh looks, especially when it comes to styling luxe Gen-Z styles. Growing younger by the day, the actor is truly aging like fine wine, and her outfit choices just enhance her beauty game. For a recent event, she dressed up in monotone while styling the extravagant outfit with major labels like Balenciaga and Givenchy. Let’s take a closer look at her IT girl fit.

Malla began curating her look with a chic sweater top from Ser.o.ya. The oversized top flaunted a high neck with full sleeves. With a ribbed design at the neck and hem, it definitely served some winter fashion goals. The posh piece in beige came with a price tag of Rs. 28,100.

Pulling off a Gen-Z style in a high-fashion manner, Arora picked a mini-skirt for her appearance. Giving a monotone touch to her outfit, she picked out a beige color palette. She secured this piece from SimonMiller, which came with a price tag of Rs. 13,418. With two fashionable pockets in the front, the skirt featured a discreet button-up fastener.

To complete her look, Malaika matched the color of her boots with the outfit. The beige boots came in leather and added an elegant touch to her entire ensemble. Designed by Givenchy, the high-end piece of fashion came with a whopping price tag of Rs. 1,70,000.

Advertisement

The diva didn’t just stop there with her extravagant picks. Pulling a posh accessory from her luxe collection, she styled her outfit with a Balenciaga bag. Maintaining the monotone look of her fit, she opted for a latte color. The arm candy came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,37,000.

Only accessorizing with a ring, the star flaunted her natural locks. To match the styling, she chose a nude base for her makeup. She finished off her look with highlighter and mascara after hydrating and contouring it. A glossy brown lip shade added the final touch and completed her appearance.

What do you think of Malaika’s latest outfit? Tell us in the comments below.