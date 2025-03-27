Malaika Arora breezes through summer in bohemian off-shoulder mini-dress
Malaika Arora reached into the back of her wardrobe and pulled out her go-to summer staple, a white off-shoulder mini dress.
Malaika Arora, the woman setting next-level fitness standards for folks, isn’t any less of a maven in fashion. The diva constantly serves jaw-dropping looks, whether Malaika’s ethnic wear or sultry glam slays. Her casual outfits don’t disappoint, either. The fashionista’s recent outing in a summer-appropriate dress was as Genz and as stunning as it could be.
The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame doesn’t hold back from flaunting her well-maintained silhouette. The actress has been spotted in the same off-shoulder white dress before, too, but it turns out this mini-dress might be her favorite summer staple. The billowy top with a straight neckline featured puffy sleeves for a chic look. The high-low hem of the dress made it a holiday flair.
Arora paired her bohemian-chic dress with brown ballerina shoes, making her style suitable for sipping Pinacoladas. She also added large sunglasses, complementing her style for a sunny summer day.
The diva carried a brown bag, matching her shoes, for the outing. She skipped any accessory and kept her look effortlessly stylish by tossing her highlighted hair in open strands.
The fitness queen’s white billowy mini dress is perfect for brunch with galpals or summer cocktails at the beach. Adorn the dress with gold jewelry for a Pinterest-worthy boho-chic look. Add a head scarf, leaning towards vacay vibes, and slip brown flip-flops to complete your effortlessly stunning slay.
