Malaika Arora wears oversized blazer and Bermuda combo and it’s the ultimate quick fix for last-minute meetings

In the fashion arena, Malaika Arora isn’t someone who would follow the trend but instead, takes the lead to create new trends. And her latest look just proved that. When celebs are making headlines with their gowns, dresses, and blazer looks, Malla brought Bermuda shorts into focus, a kind of unexpected but indeed stunning fashion serve. Here is a detailed breakdown of her look.

Malaika Arora turned a usual work routine into a style moment. She was seen wearing a formal outfit but it was definitely not the usual trousers. Starting with the upper part, she casually wore a white tank top with a fitted bodice that accentuated her figure. She layered her white tank top with the oversized striped blazer that had full sleeves and an open front. It’s indeed perfect for leaving a lasting impression in the boardroom.

The stand-out addition in her ensemble the bottoms. It was not the trousers but the striped Bermuda which perfectly matched with her blazer. This formal co-ord set is just right to add to your work wardrobe when you crave something new but still want to make a style statement. Lastly, she tied her whole look together with the belt on her waist.

Just when you think her look couldn’t be anymore stylish, she brought perfect magic to it with accessories. The reality TV judge accessorized her ears with the statement golden earrings that are surely all Gen-Z favorites and her fingers were adorned with rings giving the finishing touch. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl decided to leave her hair open, parted in the middle.

Her makeup was perfectly balanced, it was all radiant and dewy. Malaika enhanced her skin with the right shade and highlighted her facial features with smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, blushed cheekbones, and nude lipstick. Adding the edge, she completed her look with the black stilettos.

Everything about Malaika Arora’s blazer and Bermuda look says that formal fashion shouldn’t be boring. Take notes from the diva herself to make an impression in the boardroom.