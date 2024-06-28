Malaika Arora after parting ways with Arjun Kapoor says 'I'll never give up on the idea of true love'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took their sweet time to finally openly talk about their relationship. But when they did, the celebs made people swoon over their lovely moments together. Be it their birthdays, new projects, Valentine’s Day, or any special occasion, they never missed opportunities to shower love and admiration on each other.

But when the Chaiyya Chaiyya skipped on wishing Arjun on his birthday on June 26 and wasn’t spotted at his celebration, it set the record straight about their alleged breakup. After parting ways with the Gunday star, Arora spoke about fighting for true love. Read on!

Malaika Arora talks about fighting for true love after parting ways with Arjun Kapoor

Despite the chatter, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stood their ground and stayed true to love and each other. After making their relationship Insta official, the couple attended multiple events together and enjoyed vacations in a foreign land. But sadly, for unknown reasons, the couple finally called it quits.

But Malaika hasn’t given up on the idea of true love yet. In an interview with Hello Magazine India, the model and host stated that no matter what, she will never give up on the idea of true love. “I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end, but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,” she stated.

Malaika Arora says nothing in life is permanent

During the same interview, the actress stated that she has realized the hard way that nothing in life is permanent. Talking about her past experiences, Arora stated that we are brought up reading stories that have fairytale endings and are led to believe that’s how life is.

“But that’s not what life is, and it’s something you only realize later on. Of course, I still hold on to a certain optimism, but nothing is permanent in life,” she divulged, adding that equations change drastically, and one must be prepared for it as permanency doesn’t exist.

While Malaika Arora is busy with her TV show, business, and endorsements, Arjun Kapoor is filming for his upcoming movie, Singham Again.

