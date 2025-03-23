Malaika Arora elevates her athleisure airport look with a trench coat and Celine sunglasses

On camera or off-duty, Malaika Arora knows how to turn any outing into a fashion moment. Although the diva captures hearts with her jaw-dropping on-screen looks, her on-the-go fits aren’t any less commendable. The stylish diva's recent airport aesthetics served an athleisure-but-make-it-snazzy statement look and we are here to take inspiration and a few notes, so let’s get in.

Mala was spotted in a sport-chic ensemble exuding alpha female vibes. She stylishly paired an athleisure outfit with a classy trench coat, proving the two polar-end fashion pieces can serve as a statement-making look.

For her athleisure attire, Malaika sported a tank top from the recognized luxury label Alexander Wang. The black tank top featured a V-neckline with a stretchable white hemline highlighting the label’s signature branding. The reality TV judge paired the top with matching black sweatpants, creating a monochromatic sporty look. The sweatpants featured a white waistband, in sync with the tank top.

A stylish and edgy addition to this sporty fit was a camel color trench coat. The full-length double-breasted trench coat with defined peak lapels added a powerful touch to Malaika's airport look. The camel color of the coat perfectly accentuated the actress’s monochromatic black outfit, adding chic vibes to it.

Arora accessorized her look with huge square sunglasses from the luxe brand Celine. The striking black sunglasses featured wide frames with the Celine branding. This cool and classy accessory perfectly elevated Malaika’s effortless but voguish look. She further slayed her airport appearance with a dainty gold bracelet.

The fitness maven flung on chunky white shoes for this fit, a fine pick for a sporty airport look. With a messy updo, Mala made her airport OOTD stylishly effortless.

The 50-year-old actress cum dancer is one of the few celebrities who have clung to the evolving fashion with time. Maliaka has a knack for striking fashion sense which is unparalleled and we love that!