Malaika Arora builds a bold contrast with latex mini and glass-studded denim coat in her latest fashion switch-up

Malaika Arora is on a streak of dropping sinister siren looks, and we can’t help but be mesmerized by the diva’s striking slays. Let’s dissect her recent two-piece attire.

The fitness mogul, who has maintained her reputation as a fashion maven, is once again the talk of the town in her newest bold ensemble. The diva, who was recently papped exuding Catwoman energy in a sultry latex bodysuit, chose latex once again—this time for a bodycon mini dress. She further elevated the mini dress with a full-length denim overcoat, and let’s just say—she ate with this fit.

Recently, the reality TV judge was spotted hopping out of her vanity van in a powerful yet glamorous two-piece ensemble. The actor’s latex mini dress featured a plunging neckline with half-cup detailing, making her look like a sultry glamazon. The black leather tube dress showcased boned corset detailing for a body-cinching silhouette. The mini dress looked absolutely bold and stunning on Malaika’s snatched physique.

Adding a villainous touch to her dark feminine look, Malaika layered her mini dress with a full-length denim overcoat. The navy-blue denim piece featured a mosaic of broken-glass embellishments, placed randomly across the coat for a striking effect. The oversized coat boasted buttoned-up shoulder flaps and embellished wrist cuffs, creating a voguish look.

The diva accessorized her glam outfit with chunky silver hoops and matched her jewelry with pointy silver pumps. The heels added an extra dose of glamour to Malaika’s fit.

Going for a hot siren look, Arora flaunted bold makeup with a warm base, bronzed-up cheeks, and smoky eyes. She further adorned her lips with dark maroon lipstick, adding to her vixen vibe. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star completed the look with a sleek hairstyle—her front strands twisted and tucked at the back for a clean, aesthetic finish.

The 51-year-old actor often makes headlines with her jaw-dropping looks. From Malaika's awe-inspiring ethnic looks to her curve-defining sultry ensembles, the fashionista never hesitates to make a bold and striking statement with her couture play.