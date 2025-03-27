‘Anarkali Disco Chali’– Malaika Arora twirls in Rs 1,07,500 handcrafted set for Holi celebrations and we are mesmerized

Malaika Arora, whose femininity and grace have given Indian cinema a few most iconic shows and dance numbers, could still mesmerize with her charm at the age of 51. The fitness diva who is often spotted flaunting her well-maintained silhouette in sultry attires, took a deroute and opted for a traditional Anarkali set for her next shoot slash Holi celebrations. The whimsical Anarkali set draped Malaika gracefully, making her look like a dreamy princess. Here’s how the reality TV show judge styled her traditional fit.

Crafted with elegance and regality, Arora’s handcrafted ivory anarkali set is from the Indian luxury label Surily G, priced at Rs 85,000. The hot diva further tossed an ivory organza dupatta with Gota from the same label, costing Rs 22,500. Together, the two royal pieces created a stunning traditional flair.

The festive Anarkali set reminiscent of Rajasthani's sartorial legacy boasted intricate hand embroidery. The deep V-neckline added a feminine allure to the garb, connecting with the cinched hemline just beneath the bosom. The billowy Anarkali flowed elegantly from the hemline, adding a full-twirl effect to the attire. The embroidered full sleeves added panache to the flair while the backless fit exuded feminine grace.

The matching organza dupatta featured traditional Gota patti work, adding a pop of gold to the monochromatic ivory base. This sheer opulence of the dupatta elevated the fit’s grandiose to another level.

The way Malaika Arora styled the fit brought a pleasing poise to her look. The fashion maven wore a polki choker from the brand Ishhaara over the dress that gracefully adorned her deep V-neck. The matching earrings in floral design complemented Malaika’s face impeccably. The diva further added a dainty chain with a cross locket beneath her choker, which was a contemporary touch to her traditional style.

Advertisement

Embodying ancient princess vibes, Mala braided her long strands, beautifully wrapping her braid with criss-cross shimmery thread. She tossed her front hair in wavy bangs which framed her face beautifully.