Manoj Bajpayee recalls being mocked for poor English: 'I’m from Bihar, so our pronunciation was all haywire’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He was last seen in the thriller film Joram and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming black comedy crime thriller Killer Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma in the lead role. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about being mocked by his roommates for his poor English-speaking skills when he first arrived in Delhi.

During a conversation with his Killer Soup co-star Konkona Sensharma for Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was being mocked by his roommates for his poor English speaking skills. He added that he wanted to "transform" himself after admitting himself at Delhi University while revealing that he also allowed himself to be ridiculed for his poor English-speaking skills.

Manoj said, "I’m from Bihar, so our pronunciation was all haywire." Mentioning how Delhi University shaped his personality, the actor continued, "DU(Delhi University)has played a major part in shaping me. I always had this feeling that I’m lacking a lot, coming from a place that isn’t exposed to this world. That sense of urgency was there in my mind that I had to reshape myself very fast, I have to adjust to this society very fast, I have to understand its ways very fast."

Manoj Bajpayee also explained how Delhi University played the role of an instigator in his life. He added that because of the university, he was able to discover urban patterns of behavior, education, knowledge, and discourse.

The Gulmohar actor added, "All my roommates would make fun of me whenever I used to try and speak in English. So, I started entertaining them with my bad spoken English. I said, ‘If I don’t speak, I’ll never learn. So, let me entertain them’. They used to fall down laughing." He also recalled becoming friends with an Indian-origin Nigerian boy who helped him and added that boy really "suited him."

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Devashish Makhija's thriller film Joram, which also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe. Before that, he was seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, a legal drama film, for which he received a lot of praise. He will next be seen in Killer Soup, set to release on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

