EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee shares an exciting update on The Family Man 3; admits ‘it’s going to be far bigger and better’

Ever since the second season of The Family Man dropped, fans have been waiting for the release of the third one. The happiness of everyone knew no bounds when recently it was announced that the filming of the show had begun.

Well, Manoj Bajpayee who plays a pivotal role in the show recently came to Pinkvilla for a masterclass session. During this, he gave an exclusive and exciting update on the third season which we bet will get you jumping with joy.

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 shoot

Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his feelings about playing Shrikant Tiwari once again in The Family Man 3. As this question popped up, the audience who had come to attend the masterclass started cheering and clapping. This proves the excitement around the series.

Answering the question, Manoj replied, “Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main family man ki hi shooting kar raha tha.” (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me, Bhaiyya Ji ke release ke baad. To ye chalta rahega, November end tak humara schedule hai. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2.”

Advertisement

Check it out:

The Family Man 3 plot

Manoj Bajpayee will once again portray the iconic character of Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class guy and a world-class spy. Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife, in the forthcoming season.

As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty.

Created and directed by Raj & DK, written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others.

ALSO READ: 15 best The Family Man 2 dialogues that rule social media, and are hilarious meme material