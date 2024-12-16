Manoj Bajpayee reveals reason behind not being invited to Bollywood parties: ‘They have realized why to be offended...'

Manoj Bajpayee, known for his versatile roles in Bollywood, has made a name for himself in the industry. However, his absence from glitzy Bollywood parties has raised some eyebrows. Recently, the actor revealed the reason behind it, explaining that people no longer invite him because they understand why his absence might be seen as a form of ‘offense’ or ‘humiliation.’

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on his career and the perception of him as arrogant. When asked about his absence from parties and red carpets, he explained that while he hasn't been involved in major controversies, he simply prefers to stay away from the social scene.

He added, “Now people don’t even invite me, because they have realized why to be offended and humiliated by me not attending, which I am very happy with. Please don’t call me because I like to sleep by 10-10:30 pm, and I am always looking forward to my early mornings.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also mentioned that although he has a few close friends in the industry, such as director Sharib Hashmi and actors Kay Kay Menon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his social circle is small due to his busy schedule.

Manoj Bajpayee discussed how his self-respect is often mistaken for arrogance, saying that those who don’t know him may perceive him as aloof or reserved. He explained that he fiercely protects his privacy, and if some view this as arrogance, he’s fine with it.

Bajpayee emphasized that once people sit with him and get to know him, they’ll understand his true nature. He described himself as a grateful person, not arrogant, but one who values his self-respect.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has built a remarkable career in Bollywood with standout performances in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sirf Ek Bandaa, Gulmohar, and Satyameva Jayate. His latest film, Despatch, was released on ZEE5 on December 13, 2024.

