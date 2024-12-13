5 Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movies that prove he can ace every film genre like a boss

Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has multiple accolades in his kitty including a National Film Award. He also played a key role in two Emmy-nominated series. The actor’s filmography now includes several hits that made people assume that he is just a serious actor who can ace thrilling roles. However, there are several comedy movies by Nawazuddin Siddiqui which are equally entertaining. In his list, take a look at some of his comedy movies that prove his mastery of humor.

5 Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movies that tickle funny bones:

1. Peepli Live (2010)

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Omkar Das Manikpuri,Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Shalini Vatsa

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Director: Anusha Rizvi

Peepli Live is a satirical black comedy film that showcases how a poverty-struck farmer becomes an overnight star when he threatens to take his life. His life becomes a political issue grabbing a lot of eyeballs. But in the end, he finally realizes that the compensation his family was about to get after his demise wasn’t even guaranteed.

In the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Rakesh, a local journalist, who gets sacrificed in all this drama. Peepli Live was India's official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards Best Foreign Film category.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Director: Kabir Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of one Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan) who sets on a journey to take a mute six-year-old girl Shahida to her parents in Pakistan. The little girl gets separated in India from her mother. Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen as Chand Nawab, a Pakistani news reporter, based on a real-life reporter with the same name.

The comedy movie won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards. While the screenplay and performances were highlight lauded, the audience also enjoyed its soundtracks. It’s definitely one of the most-watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movies.

3. Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Director: Debamitra Biswal

Another Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movie that kept the audience entertained is Motichoor Chaknachoor. The comedy-drama film tells the tale of a 36-year-old man Pushpinder Tyagi (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) working in Dubai and is desperate to get married to any woman. He meets with a female who wants to get married to an NRI. But soon after their wedding, he loses his job and decides to settle in Bhopal.

Since the woman’s plans to settle abroad fail, she tries all means to convince him which leads to friction between the couple. This confusion and uncertainty guarantee the audience a massive dose of laughter. The movie was welcomed with open arms by the audience when it premiered on Netflix.

4. Freaky Ali (2016)

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, Amy Jackson

IMDb rating: 5.0/10

Director: Sohail Khan

Freaky Ali is a sports comedy movie revolving around the life of Ali (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) a jobless man who impresses a businessman after hitting an ace at a game of golf. His uncle sees the caliber in him and asks the lad to pursue the game if he wants to become rich and famous. Ali agrees and starts training for a golf championship.

But as he embarks on a journey towards success, several people come in the way of him becoming the champion and try to rob his success. But despite a broken hand, he manages to ‘hit a six’, win the game, and make his opponents accept defeat in the most legal way. This is one of the Bollywood comedy movies you can stream on Jio Cinema and Prime Video.

5. Haraamkhor

Star cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Director: Shlok Sharma

Lastly, in this list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movies is Haraamkhor by Shlok Sharma. This romantic black comedy film revolves around the life of a schoolmaster Shyam (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who has an extra-marital affair with one of his students. The intermingling of multiple stories highlights the dark side of society while keeping it light and subtle with humor.

Haraamkhor premiered at the 21st annual New York Indian Film Festival where Siddiqui received the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie. Interestingly, the movie was shot in just 16 days.

Other Nawazuddin Siddiqui comedy movies that can be enjoyed are Tiku Weds Sheru and Ghoomketu. For more such interesting content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

