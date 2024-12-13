Despatch Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami’s crime drama

Manoj Bajpayee is back with yet another promising movie titled Despatch. The crime-drama film, directed by Kanu Behl, also features Shahana Goswami in lead roles. After being showcased as a special presentation at the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the movie was released on Zee5 on December 13, 2024. If you’re planning to see how the journey of crime journalist Joy unfolds in the entertainer, consider reading these tweets below.

The moment Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami’s Despatch was released on a popular streaming platform, several ardent cinema lovers switched on their TV sets to see what the makers have created. Most of the people who reviewed the film online had good things to say about the senior actor and his portrayal of Joy in the Kanu Behl film.

According to a user, “I personally feel @BajpayeeManoj is such an actor jisko aap koi bhi role dedo he will completely NAIL it #Despatch,” while another one penned, “Aur ek baar phir se #ManojBajpayee has won our hearts with his BRILLIANT performance as Joy in #Despatch.”

A third pointed out, “Bhaiii #ManojBajpayee ne bohot hi shiddat se Performance diya hai as Joy in #Despatch,” while a fourth wrote, “#Despatch #ManojBajpayee you have all our hearts and wishes for many more best characters to come.”

There were some who were blown by the incredible performance of the actor, and many stated that Manoj is a true star and a gem of the industry. Netizens also thought his performance was “flawless” and lauded his acting skills.

Take a look:

Having said that, only a couple of people thought, “#manojbajpayee is such a fine proven actor. Why does he do movies like #Despatch Wasted 2 hours of my life!” One also expressed, “#Despatch starring @BajpayeeManoj Why was this film even made? Everyone looks so bored starting with the one who wrote the story.”

Take a look:

Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Despatch narrates how a crime journalist goes down, to the depths of Mumbai to find his next major story while dealing with the turbulences in his personal life.

