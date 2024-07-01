4 Manushi Chhillar movies to watch: Samrat Prithviraj, Operation Valentine, and more

Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Manushi Chhillar made India proud after representing the nation at the Miss World beauty pageant in 2017. Manushi, who was crowned the title of Miss World, is the sixth Indian woman to have achieved this feat. So far, there are a total of 4 movies that the beauty queen has worked on in her Bollywood career.

Manushi Chhillar made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj. Her other films include The Great Indian Family, Operation Valentine, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

So, if you are a fan of Manushi Chhillar, here are the four movies of the beauty queen that you should watch.

4 Manushi Chhillar movies of her Bollywood career

1. Samrat Prithviraj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Release year: 2022

Genre: Action/War

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj was released in 2022. The historical drama starred Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles. While Akshay played the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the king of the Chahamana dynasty in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi was cast as his on-screen wife, Sanyogita, in the movie.

The 2022 movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, and Sakshi Tanwar. Based on Prithviraj Raso, the epic poem in Braj language, the film was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement

2. The Great Indian Family

Cast: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar

IMDB Rating: 5.6

Release year: 2023

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, the Great Indian Family was released in 2023. The story revolves around Ved Vyas Tripathi, the son of a Hindu priest who becomes famous as a religious singer, Bhajan Kumar.

Things turn upside down when Bhajan Kumar receives a letter at home and learns that he is Muslim by birth. In the 2023 film, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Ved Vyas Tripathi, aka Bhajan Kumar. Manushi chiller was cast as Jasmeet Kaur Randhawa, a singer.

The comedy-drama also featured actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Yashpal Sharma in crucial roles.

3. Operation Valentine

Cast: Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar

IMDB Rating: 5.3

Release year: 2024

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Short simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, Operation Valentine was released in March earlier this year. It starred Telugu actor Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar as leads. The film was based on the 2019 Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes.

Advertisement

In the film, Varun Tej played the role of Wing Commander Arjun Dev. Manushi Chhillar was cast as commander, Ahana Gill. The story revolves around two Indian Air Force pilots, Arjun and Ahana, who face one of the deadliest and biggest aerial attacks India has ever witnessed.

Operation Valentine marks the Bollywood debut of Varun Tej and the Telugu debut of Manushi Chhillar.

4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F

IMDB Rating: 4.1

Release year: 2024

Genre: Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as leads. The movie also featured Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ronit Roy. Akshay Kumar played the role of Captain Firoz, a.k.a. Freddie, and Tiger Shroff was cast as Captain Rakesh or Rocky.

In the film, the Indian Army has a face-off with a masked attacker in Shanghai who informs them about his destruction plans for India. Manushi, as Dr Misha Kapoor reports the incident to Colonel Azad. Azad orders her to meet Firoz and Rakesh, two court-martialed soldiers for the mission.

Advertisement

Alaya F was cast as Dr. Parminder Bawa (Pam), an IT specialist, who assists them on their mission. Prithviraj played the antagonist, Dr. Kabir, a scientist, and Ronit’s character was named Colonel Azad.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was released in April this year. The movie borrowed its title from Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 film of the same name.

Manushi Chhillar will now be seen in John Abraham’s upcoming film, Tehran. It also stars Neeru Bajwa. The action thriller film is touted to be based on real-life events. Arun Gopalan is directing the movie, and Dinesh Vijan is producing the film under the banner of Maddock Films.

Manushi was also crowned Femina Miss India in 2017 before she entered the Miss World beauty pageant the same year. Notably, the beauty queen turned out to be the sixth representative from India, who won the title of Miss World after 17 years.

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned the Miss World title in 1994, Diana Hayden won the Miss World pageant in 1997. Former model Reita Faria Powell became the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss World in 1966.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's co-star Manushi Chhillar addresses questions of age gap; hopes to 'romance younger heroes'