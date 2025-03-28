Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Akshay Kumar wins Best Actor Male Jury's Choice for Sarfira

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned with its fourth edition on March 27, 2025. It was a glamorous affair where different talents from the entertainment industry were honored. Amidst the excitement, let's reveal the winner of Best Actor Male as determined by the esteemed jury in the film category. It is none other than Akshay Kumar for the movie Sarfira.

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Akshay Kumar took home the trophy for Best Actor Jury's Choice. He was celebrated for his performance in the movie Sarfira. The actor looked extremely dapper in his all-black look for the ceremony.

In the 2024 drama film Sarfira, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vir, a man who dreams of making a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly. The cast also includes Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, and more.

Sarfira is a remake of Soorarai Pottru. The Tamil film itself is based on the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey by Captain GR Gopinath. The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya, and Vikram Malhotra. It was released in theaters on July 12, 2024, and is now available to stream on JioHotstar.

Last year, Akshay Kumar also starred in the films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again. His latest appearance was in the movie Sky Force, which was released in theaters in January 2025. Looking ahead, Akshay is set to entertain the audience with Kesari Chapter 2.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical drama that also features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Akshay will be seen as lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

