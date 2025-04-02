THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar revealed how Twinkle Khanna ‘critiques’ his wardrobe choices; called it ‘all wives’ duty’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been setting relationship goals for decades. Whether it’s their playful banter or unwavering support for each other, they continue to win hearts. Today, let’s take a look back at the time when he once admitted that Twinkle never holds back when it comes to critiquing his wardrobe. He also called it ‘all wives’ duty’.

In an interview with HT City, Akshay Kumar said, “I feel it’s all wives’ duty to critique their husbands’ wardrobe choices; it’s what makes them happy. Yes, she most definitely has a say when we’re dressing for an event together.”

He shared that she doesn’t interfere much when he’s dressing for himself, but the moment they’re stepping out together, the rules change.

The Kesari Chapter 2 actor added that his wife Twinkle Khanna prefers him in something sharper and more refined and not track pants and gym tees. The actor admits he can’t fault her for wanting them to look coordinated.

He further revealed his love for the color pink. He shared that some of his most special moments in life have been marked by outfits in this hue, including a memorable interview with the Prime Minister of India, where he confidently sported pink pants.

However, his wife, Twinkle, isn’t exactly a fan of his collection of pink tracks and onesies. Akshay Kumar shared that while she might find him adorable in them, she wouldn’t hesitate to get rid of them if given the chance.

Despite this, he firmly believes that fashion should be free of limitations, and men should wear whatever makes them feel good because style knows no boundaries when it comes to color.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain audiences with a dynamic slate of upcoming films. He will next be seen in Kesari Chapter 2 with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

Apart from this, he has a mix of comedy, drama, and action with films like Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, Bhooth Bangla and more.

