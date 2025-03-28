Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more proved 'Black fits hit different'

The 4th edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards finally happened yesterday on 27th March, and it was nothing less than a night full of glitz and glamour. Our favorite stars walked the black carpet dressed in stunning outfits that were absolutely a sight to admire, making black stand out as their favorite color. From Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, here are 5 Bollywood actresses who graced the award night in their bewitching black looks. So, let’s dive in!

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Crushmika, aka Rashmika Mandanna, who recently left us spellbound with her role in Chhaava, has always made a fashion-forward statement, and her look last night was no exception. For her black carpet moment, the actress wore a stunning two-piece outfit featuring the Faye black top from the brand Nadine Merabi, priced at Rs 29,513. The strapless design and fitted bodice accentuated her figure to perfection.

Bringing monochromatic magic, she paired the top with charcoal black flared pants, which had a high-waist fit, adding length to her frame. Her hair was styled in beautiful waves, parted in the middle, and she gave an enchanting touch to her look with smokey eyeshadow, blush, and dark-toned lipstick. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing just a delicate neckpiece. She looked mesmerizing—we can’t help but adore this beauty!

2. Sharvari

Sharvari, the Munjya actress, is always on point with her fashion, and last night was no different. She graced the event in a gorgeous ruffle wave column gown priced at Rs 90,000. This Gaurav Gupta creation featured a strapless design with a 3D sculptural front. The gown hugged her body and included a slit at the back for ease of movement.

For her hairstyle, she opted for a sleek bun, letting the gown take center stage. Her statement ear cuffs stole the limelight. She chose bold makeup with intense eyeshadow, defined brows, blushed cheeks, highlighter, and red lipstick.

3. Rasha Thadani

Gen-Z star Rasha Thadani stunned in a glamorous custom black embellished cut-out gown. This sequin masterpiece by Manish Malhotra was perfect for the occasion. It featured a round neckline, sheer full sleeves, and a cut-out waist design that flaunted her figure. The gown was backless with a slit for ease of movement.

The Azaad actress styled her hair straight and parted in the middle, framing her face. Her smokey eye makeup, long lashes, defined brows, blush, and glossy nude lipstick completed her striking look.

4. Sushmita Sen

The OG icon, Sushmita Sen, brought her signature bold vibe to the black carpet in a strapless gown with a deep neckline. The base of the gown was black, adorned with hues of purple and green, and it included a train that added elegance and drama.

The Main Hoon Na star wore her hair in loose waves and highlighted her features with kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and glossy lips. She kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, wearing diamond kadas and rings.

5. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, a true fashion enthusiast, pulled out all the stops. She wore a Keri gown from Cult Gaia, costing Rs 90,000. The gown featured a round neckline, full sleeves, and a signature knot at the waist that cascaded into a slit skirt—modern and chic!

She accessorized with golden statement earrings and a ring. Her hair was parted to the side, and her glowing skin was highlighted with soft eyeshadow, eyeliner, blush, and nude glossy lipstick.

6. Akshay Kumar

When Akki Paaji is in the frame, fashion takes center stage. He arrived in a loose shirt with a front zip detail, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. He paired it with black pants, looking effortlessly dashing.

His well-groomed hairstyle and brown-tinted sunglasses added a cool flair. He’s definitely aging like fine wine.

7. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob whose mere glimpse is enough to make us go weak in the knees, brought his best look to the black carpet, exuding a confident aura in his all-black outfit. He wore a cropped blazer, and underneath it, a black shirt. Adding more style to the ensemble, he paired these classic upper layers with black pants that flared slightly at the edges.

He further perfected his look by gelling his hair neatly, allowing a few strands to fall at the front, adding to his effortlessly handsome appearance. He completed his look with black shoes.

7. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is surely a fashion inspiration for all the men out there. He stunned at the PSSI event with his dashing look, wearing a black blazer layered over a black shirt. Showcasing his well-built physique, the actor left a few buttons open, adding a bold touch. He paired the look with black pants featuring a loose design, giving it a modern twist.

He accessorized with a necklace and styled his hair and beard to perfection. Adding a cool factor, he opted for black-tinted sunglasses and completed the look with black shoes.

These 8 enchanting black looks at the PSSI black carpet left us spellbound—each one unique with its own signature charm. We surely can’t decide our favorite, but maybe you can. So, who do you think nailed the black fashion game?